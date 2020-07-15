Infectious Disease Specialist on schools reopening, vaccines & more

Attorney Karen Conti, at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest legal news of the week. The federal government is considering including a liability protection provision in new legislation to protect against people alleging they go the virus from schools, hospitals, businesses, Lady Antebellum now known as Lady A files a lawsuit against blues artist Lady A, prosecutors in New York trial want R. Kelly’s jury to be anonymous & Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein cohort) bail will be decided today.