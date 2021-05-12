Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Infectious disease specialist: Can the COVID-19 vaccine protect teens?

Bob Sirott

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, photo shows the Pfizer company logo at the company’s headquarters in New York. Pfizer is reporting a third-quarter profit of $2.19 billion. On a per-share basis, the New York company said it had profit of 39 cents. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist and professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest news on COVID-19. The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. Some parents say they don’t want to get the vaccine for their teens because teens tend not to get as sick as adults. Dr. Marty explains if the vaccine can protect teens.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular