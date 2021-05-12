Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease specialist and professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to discuss the latest news on COVID-19. The US Food and Drug Administration has extended the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds. Some parents say they don’t want to get the vaccine for their teens because teens tend not to get as sick as adults. Dr. Marty explains if the vaccine can protect teens.
Infectious disease specialist: Can the COVID-19 vaccine protect teens?
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.