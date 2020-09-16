Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Infectious Disease Specialist on Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The drug company on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug in mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients give hints that the drug may help keep them from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the benefits behind Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment that has reduced the rate of hospitalization for coronavirus patients.

