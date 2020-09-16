Infectious Disease Specialist on Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. The drug company on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug in mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients give hints that the drug may help keep them from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)