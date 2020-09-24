Infectious Disease Specialist explains how contagious mutations are

Ed Currie is a Certified Mortgage Planner & Construction Loan Specialist at Associated Bank. He joined Steve Bertrand (in for Steve Grzanich) to discuss the record low mortgage interest rates, and how long these rates might last. Steve asks Ed whether it's worth withdrawing money from retirement funds to finance a home purchase.

Later in the Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation, Ed shares the advice he's been giving to first-time home buyers during the COVID-19 pandemic.