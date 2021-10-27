Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty on if there will be another COVID surge

FILE – In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif. Los Angeles leaders are poised to enact one of the nation’s strictest vaccine mandates, a sweeping measure that would require the shots for everyone entering a bar, restaurant, nail salon, gym or even a Lakers game. The City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, is scheduled to consider the proposal and most members have said they support it as a way of preventing further COVID-019 surges. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist & Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty shares her thoughts on whether there will be another surge in COVID cases due to people who are unvaccinated. Dr. Marty also provides updates on the COVID cases in the UK and what to do with COVID and seeing family during the holidays.

