Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty on if there will be another COVID surge

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist & Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty shares her thoughts on whether there will be another surge in COVID cases due to people who are unvaccinated. Dr. Marty also provides updates on the COVID cases in the UK and what to do with COVID and seeing family during the holidays.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter