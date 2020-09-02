Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty answers COVID-19 questions

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a woman has blood drawn for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. Antibodies that people make to fight coronavirus infection last at least four months and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested — a good sign that vaccines may be able to give long-lasting immunity, scientists are reporting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

 Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist & Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to address the new CDC report that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 also had contributing conditions. She also discusses vaccines and convalescent plasma.

