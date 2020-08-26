Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Infectious disease specialist discusses the first reported COVID re-infection case and tips to stay healthy this winter

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MAY 15: Registered Nurse Laxman Adhikari conducts a nasal swab test in the clinical assessment room at St George Hospital COVID-19/ Flu Assessment Clinic on May 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty joins Bob Sirott to discuss the Hong Kong man that caught COVID-19 twice with a different strain the second time. Marty says Hong Kong was able to compare the re-infections. The man had the second infection 20 weeks after the first and the second was less severe. Marty says there is still “good memory” of the infection within the time frame, so it helps prevent manifesting symptoms. “Yes, you can be re-contaminated, but the good news is it’s managed. It all depends on if your immune system can handle a second infection,” Marty says. She says the key is that a COVID-19 vaccine needs to target the right part of the virus and people will likely get boosters frequently. Marty encourages people to get a flu vaccine this year and follow health guidelines.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular