Infectious disease specialist discusses the first reported COVID re-infection case and tips to stay healthy this winter

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Aileen Marty joins Bob Sirott to discuss the Hong Kong man that caught COVID-19 twice with a different strain the second time. Marty says Hong Kong was able to compare the re-infections. The man had the second infection 20 weeks after the first and the second was less severe. Marty says there is still “good memory” of the infection within the time frame, so it helps prevent manifesting symptoms. “Yes, you can be re-contaminated, but the good news is it’s managed. It all depends on if your immune system can handle a second infection,” Marty says. She says the key is that a COVID-19 vaccine needs to target the right part of the virus and people will likely get boosters frequently. Marty encourages people to get a flu vaccine this year and follow health guidelines.

