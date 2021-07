Job seekers crowd around tables to get information and drop off resumes during a job fair in Boston Monday, Oct. 17, 2011. Fewer people likely applied for unemployment benefits last week, suggesting the job market may be improving slightly. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Steve Bernas, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau for Northern Illinois, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest scams to look out for. He provided information on Illinois unemployment scams and a warning on donation and fake GoFundMe sites for Florida building collapse victims.

For additional information and advice on giving, visit BBB.org and BBB Wise Giving Alliance at give.org