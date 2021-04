Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest updates on the Real ID registration, Organ Donor Month, and two possible scams you need to be aware of.

Here are some helpful links:

Become a donor: https://www.organdonor.gov/register.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI0uGr8OTn7wIVsOHACh2Rxw7FEAAYASAAEgL23PD_BwE

Donate Life Website: https://www.donatelife.net/ndlm/