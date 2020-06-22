Breaking News
Anna Davlantes

Sam Toia: Illinois Restaurant Association is pushing for greater occupancy once Chicago indoor dining reopens

Bob Sirott

People eat outside of a restaurant in Skokie, Ill., Thursday, June 18, 2020. Chicago restaurants could welcome diners for indoor dining as early as July 1. That’s when the city could enter into the next phase of its pandemic recovery plan, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, head of the Chicago Department of Public Health. All social distancing, face covering, and other guidelines will be followed. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan doesn’t go far enough and he objects to a limit set at 25% occupancy with a 50-person maximum…

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
