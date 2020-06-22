Sam Toia: Illinois Restaurant Association is pushing for greater occupancy once Chicago indoor dining reopens

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the Bob Sirott Show every Monday morning to talk about the latest in medical news, and of course answer questions on the minds of listeners. Over the past few weeks, Dr. Most has downplayed blood type playing a role in whether a person is more or less likely to contract the coronavirus. Much like those who aren't in the medical field, doctors are learning new information about COVID-19 as more tests and studies take place. Dr. Most talked about the latest research regarding blood type, whether a human can get the virus from their pet, and the lessons to be learned from the second wave of the 1918 Spanish flu.