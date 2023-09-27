Karen Conti, Chicago trial attorney, joins Bob Sirott to discuss the ruling for Donald Trump’s civil case dealing with fraud and whether or not this will impact any property outside of New York. She also explains what the 14th Amendment is and how a group of people in Colorado are using it in attempt to have Donald Trump’s name removed from the ballot in that state.
How will judge’s fraud ruling of Donald Trump impact his trial?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)