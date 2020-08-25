How to spot false information about COVID-19

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Social media strategist Scott Klienberg chats with Bob Sirott about misinformation on health news online. They discuss a survey by non-profit activist group Avaaz. Research found that Facebook groups and pages have attracted over 3.8 billion views. Therefore, sources pushing false claims drew less traffic than authoritative sources about COVID-19. Klienberg mentions that Americans started staying inside mid-March and by April the trend peaked as most states expanded lockdowns.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

