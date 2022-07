Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joined Bob this morning to talk about summer heat and how to get better sleep with this weather. Some of the tips include not taking naps, using thin sheets, and staying hydrated.

For more savvy tips, go to Savvy-Planet.Com. Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl), and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).