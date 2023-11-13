Kelly Cervantes, author of Normal Broken: The Grief Companion for When It’s Time to Heal but You’re Not Sure You Want To, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about how to navigate grief during the holidays and her own experiences of grief. She also discusses how everyone experiences grief differently and the process of writing the book. For more information, and to purchase the book, visit KellyCervantes.Com.
