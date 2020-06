Dr. Kevin Most joined the Bob Sirott Show to discuss the fallout of the riots and protests that took place in Chicago, as well as many other cities around the country. The chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital recommended that anybody who participated should look to get tested for COVID-19 this week. Dr. Most also encouraged everybody not to neglect their yearly physicals. Hospital bed availability is up, ventilator use is down, people should not be putting off doctor visits. Whether it's a checkup, or something more serious, it needs to be taken care of.