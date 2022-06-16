David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for Bob Sirott, to discuss increasing interest rates as your pay off credit cards and home loans. He also explains how to increase your credit limit and what can damage your credit score.

David hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.