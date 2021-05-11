How to get three flights for the price of one

According to Scott Keyes, the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights and author of Take More Vacations, people have been booking flights incorrectly. Scott joined Bob Sirott to explain why the three step process of picking a destination, picking a date, and finding the cost of airfare, should be flipped on its head. Scott also shares details on the ‘Greek Island trick’, as well as ‘Goldilocks Windows’, and comments on the myth that there is a certain day and/or time to get the cheapest flight.
