How to embrace your gray hair during quarantine

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, returned for yet another fun appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. This week, Lt. Haynes talked about some of the best spots in and around the city to get Italian Ice/Italian Lemonade: Miko's Italian Ice with locations in Logan Square and Irving Park; Johnnie's Beef in Elmwod Park & Arlington Heights; Mario's Italian Lemonade, as well as Carm's Beef and Italian Ice in Little Italy. Don't forget to check out Lt. Haynes' podcast on YouTube.