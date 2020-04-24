How to embrace your gray hair during quarantine

Marianne Marciano joins Bob to talk about how people and celebrities are rocking their gray hair. It’s not that bad after all… To see pictures of some of your favorite celebrities embracing their gray hair go to People Magazine.
Click for more.)
by: Vivianne LinouPosted: / Updated:
Marianne Marciano joins Bob to talk about how people and celebrities are rocking their gray hair. It’s not that bad after all… To see pictures of some of your favorite celebrities embracing their gray hair go to People Magazine.