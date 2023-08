Certified Consulting Hypnotist Shawn Mossell joins Bob Sirott to discuss how to contain your thoughts in the moment, how the 2-1 breathing technique works, and when to use it. He also explains how the classic 4-7-8 breathing technique works, how he treats clients with insomnia, what psychorientology is, and leads the moment of Zen.

