How to be productive in quarantine

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed last week, but many questions remain about the forgivable SBA loans. Attorney Steven A. Leahy joined the Bob Sirott Show to answer some of the most commonly asked questions from small, medium and large business owners alike. He talked about who is eligible, what the loan can be used for, and whether the loan has to be repaid. Steve also encouraged listeners to go to his website (FederalCoronaLoans.Com) before filling out your Disaster Loan Assistance application.