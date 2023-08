This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a female lone star tick. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty explains how someone can develop an allergy to meat from a tick bite and why there are an increased amount of leprosy cases in Florida.