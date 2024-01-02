Registered investment advisor, blogger and the author of four best-selling books, including “The Savage Truth on Money,” Terry Savage, joins Bob Sirott to discuss why Apple stocks are down and what to contribute to your 401(k). She also talks about 2024’s inflation target rate and whether Zelle or Venmo is safer to use.
