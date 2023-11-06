Dr. David Prerau, an internationally known expert on daylight saving time, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why time changes take place and how long it takes for the biological clock to catch up with the new time. He also discusses when people began questioning the time change and busts some time change myths.
How long does it take for our bodies to catch up with the time change?
by: Hayley Boyd
