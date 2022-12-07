Dr. Aileen Marty, Infectious Disease Specialist and Professor at Florida International University, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the latest health news. Dr. Marty discussed why you could still get the flu after getting a flu shot and if there’s an at-home flu test. She also talked about how likely someone is to get the flu if they’ve had COVID-9 and how we will know if a vaccine if effective.

