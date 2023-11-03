The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie has a special exhibition gallery available for patrons through April of 2024. The “I’ll Have What She’s Having: The Jewish Deli” exhibit reveals how Jewish delicatessens became a cornerstone of American food culture, and how delis served as a lifeline for many Holocaust Survivors and refugees who came to the United States.

Earlier this week, Bob Sirott moderated a panel discussion that included Larry Levy, founder of Levy Restaurants; Rich Melman, founder and chairman of Lettuce Entertain You; Ken Raskin, owner of Manny’s Deli; as well as Marc Schulman, president of Eli’s Cheesecake. Check out Marianne Murciano’s Instagram for pictures, and videos of the event!