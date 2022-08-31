Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about how a former Twitter security chief has been sued by Elon Musk under whistleblower laws alleging Twitter’s security and privacy polices expose users to breaches. Karen also shares an update on R. Kelly’s trial and Trump’s lawyers filed papers asking a Florida judge to appoint a special master to review the documents removed from Mar-a-Lago. In honor of Labor Day weekend coming up, she also offered a crash course on Employment 101, talking about employee’s rights when it comes to termination and more.

