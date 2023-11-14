Social media strategist Scott Kleinberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about how social media users have a new reliance on video and more personal communication. He also discusses how social media habits have changed in the past twenty years, how different generations use social media differently, and answers this week’s genius bar question.
How have social media habits changed in the last 20 years?
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
Click for more.)