FILE – This Nov. 7, 2013, photo shows a partial view of Chicago’s 110 story, 1,450 foot Willis Tower. The Tower is in contention with the 104-story, 1,776 foot One World Trade Center, a skyscraper built at the site of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York as the tallest building in America. A committee of architects recognized as the arbiters on world building heights is meeting Friday Nov. 8, 2013 in Chicago to decide whether a design change affecting One World Trade Center’s needle disqualifies its hundreds of feet from being counted, which would deny the building the title of nations tallest giving the title to Willis Tower. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)