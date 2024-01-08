Futurist David Houle joins Bob Sirott to talk about trends that are leading up to the 2024 Presidential Election and what trends could help the economy head in a positive direction. He also discusses how long he thinks the wars between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Hamas, could last and the elements of artificial intelligence that will remain popular.
How a futurist uses trends to predict the likely outcome of events
by: Hayley Boyd
