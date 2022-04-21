David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago,” joined Lisa Dent, who filled in for Bob Sirott, to discuss the recent reverse mortgage scams and the increase of rental prices and home owners’ interest rates. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

