Hotline answers cooking questions during COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak

Roberta Jenero is a licensed dietitian, author and public speaker with over 30 years of clinical nutrition experience. She has specialized in Medical Nutrition Therapy for people with food allergies, diabetes, cardiovascular problems and gastrointestinal disorders. She has also provided nutrition counseling for everyone from athletes to pregnant women to vegetarians and is a spokesperson for the American Heart Association. Roberta joined Bob Sirott to provide tips for eating healthy as more and more people quarantine themselves during the COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak.

Here is a list she put together: