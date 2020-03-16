Listen Now
Hotline answers cooking questions during COVID-19/coronavirus outbreak

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

circa 1935: A little girl licking a spoon after stirring the cake mixture. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

James Beard Award-winning chef Chef Sarah Stegner (of the Prairie Grass Cafe) joined Bob Sirott to talk about opening up a hotline to help people with cooking tips during the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic. Starting today, those interested can call 847-920-8437 daily between 2pm and 4pm CT, to ask questions about preparing and cooking food. The goal for Sarah and her team is to help you plan a nutritious, balanced meal with what you have at home and to make you as comfortable cooking for you and your family as possible.

