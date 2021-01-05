Honoring Jack Rosenberg

Jack “Rosey” Rosenberg, a trailblazer in modern sports production at WGN for more than 40 years, died December 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Rosenberg worked side-by-side with the legendary voices of Jack Brickhouse, Vince Lloyd, Lou Boudreau, Jack Quinlan, and Harry Caray.

While his voice was rarely heard on-air, you could often hear the clacking of his typewriter during Cubs broadcasts. Rosey held the power of the pen, creating the content and writing many of Jack Brickhouse’s storylines, including his Cooperstown Hall of Fame induction speech. He covered the Cubs, White Sox, Bears, and Big Ten, and orchestrated interviews with Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan in 1961 and 1981, respectively. Rosenberg’s own accolades include inductions in the 2011 Silver Circle of the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and 2017 WGN Radio Walk of Fame.

Of WGN, Rosenberg said, “What a place to have literally grown up.” Rosey was a mentor to many, including Bob Sirott. We invite you to share your remembrances and suggestions to honor Jack Rosenberg. Your comments may be shared on-air by Bob Sirott, Mondays – Fridays, 5am to 9am.