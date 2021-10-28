David Hochberg: The safety net for forbearance is gone

Host of Home Sweet Home Chicago David Hochberg of Team Hochberg

 

Mortgage and real estate expert David Hochberg joined Bob Sirott to share his knowledge on the one million homeowners still in forbearance, what that means for the housing market, rising interest rates, and a promotion for our veterans with mobility issues sustained while in service to our country. Listen to David every Saturday. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

Access Elevator and WGN Radio invite veterans who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces to enter for the chance to win a Savaria K2 straight stairlift featuring an adjustable arm width and 350-lb. capacity. To enter click here

