David Hochberg, Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago”, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the new strong demands from home buyers, how many mortgages were refinanced during the pandemic, and why Home Depot is cutting its outlook for the year. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

