Listen Now
John Williams

Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Marian Hossa: I love the city of Chicago

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – APRIL 24: Marian Hossa #81 of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates scoring the game-winning goal against the Nashville Predators in Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the United Center on April 24, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois. The Blackhawks defeated the Predators 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Hockey Hall of Fame announced the group of individuals that will have their legacies cemented when they’re inducted into the Hall later this year. Amongst the group of six, was forward Marian Hossa, who won three Stanley Cup Championships while playing for the Blackhawks from 2009 through 2017. Hossa joined the Bob Sirott Morning Show to talk about how it felt to get the call from Toronto, which of his former ‘Hawks teammates reached out to congratulate him, and what was the most important goal he scored during his legendary career.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
Blackhawks-ColumnTop

720 WGN is The Voice of the Blackhawks

John Wiedeman and Troy Murray bring you every game, joined by Chris Boden. Pregame starts 30 minutes before puck drop, with full postgame coverage after the game.

Highlights
Results/Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
Blackhawks Crazy with Chris Boden and Joe Brand
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular