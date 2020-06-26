Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Marian Hossa: I love the city of Chicago

Lieutenant David Haynes is a police officer who works on the North Side of the city and co-authored The Beat Cop's Guide to Chicago Eats. He joins the Bob Sirott Morning Show every Friday morning to share some of the restaurants he and his fellow officers are recommending. Not even a trip to Michigan during his time off could prevent him from making his weekly appearance. Lt. Haynes talked about Sandbar Bar & Grille, where you can get a fried Reuben sandwich in Antioch; and Cafécito, a Cuban coffee house in Streeterville. The lieutenant also has special birthday shout out to make towards the end of the conversation with Bob. Make sure to check out Lt. Haynes' podcast on YouTube.