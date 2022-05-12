Jim DeRogatis, co-host of Sound Opinions, frequent contributor for The New Yorker, and Columbia College College Associate Professor, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the reason why a majority of concert tickets are so expensive. He also discussed why some artists charge more for tickets than others and why it’s nearly impossible to buy the best seats at face value.
