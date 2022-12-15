Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of WGN’s “Home Sweet Home Chicago” David Hochberg joins Bob Sirott to talk about why car loans and credit card bills are costing us more and if you can use a reverse mortgage to purchase a home. He also shares details about a new program that helps realtors sell homes and another program that’ll help listeners save money when purchasing and selling homes. He hosts “Home Sweet Home Chicago” on Saturdays from 10am to 1pm on WGN Radio. You can call him at 855-56-David, or check out the Team Hochberg website.

