Host of First Bites Bash, Darnell Reed, joins Bob Sirott to talk about what first-timers should know about Chicago’s Restaurant Week, What the First Bites Bash is, and what vendors will be there.
Fast Food (Getty Images)
Fast Food (Getty Images)
by: Hayley Boyd
Posted:
Updated:
Host of First Bites Bash, Darnell Reed, joins Bob Sirott to talk about what first-timers should know about Chicago’s Restaurant Week, What the First Bites Bash is, and what vendors will be there.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now