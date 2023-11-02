President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to explain how you can check your credit score, what age group has fallen victim to the most scams, and which friend requests you shouldn’t accept on social media. He also talks about why you should never pay to recover your social media account and how to spot a phishing email.
