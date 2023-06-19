Travelers wheel the bags past the line for TSA screening in Terminal B at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say …
Travelers wheel the bags past the line for TSA screening in Terminal B at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Travelers wheel the bags past the line for TSA screening in Terminal B at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say …
Travelers wheel the bags past the line for TSA screening in Terminal B at Logan International Airport, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Boston. Travel experts say the ability of many people to work remotely is letting them take off early for Thanksgiving or return home later. Crowds are expected to rival those of 2019, the last Thanksgiving before the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The host of ‘Eye on Travel’, Peter Greenberg, joins Bob Sirott to talk about why more people are asked to leave their flight, how tipping is different in the U.S. compared to other countries, and advice for getting through long TSA lines.