Here’s a drive-through where you can donate your computer!

Kevin Cook and Kaia Dutler joined Lisa Dent, filling in for Bob Sirott, to talk about a unique way you can recycle and donate your computer to help Chicago Public School students. The computers being distributed to CPS students on Thursday represent the first of many donations Edelman will make through a new program developed in partnership with HP and ACP to bridge the digital divide. Not only does donation provide access to families still in need, but it also keeps e-waste out of landfills creating sustainability across multiple sectors through accessibility and environmental consciousness.
