Hear first-hand stories from front line COVID-19 workers

Healthcare workers at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital of Cook County clap and cheer as they watch the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron fly over in Chicago, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The flyover was a salute to first responders in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Cindy Kuzma is a freelance writer, author, and podcaster in Chicago. She joins Bob Sirott to discuss her latest piece in Chicago Magazine. Kuzma says she wanted to honor stories and experiences of these workers because it “gives nurses an opportunity to speak their truth.” A common experience Kuzma found in her reporting was that workers felt it was difficult to take care of people with so much protective equipment on. For many nurses, the hardest part of the job was watching patients die alone.