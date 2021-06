A picture of Bob Sirott and Larry Lujack that Sirott proudly has on display in his office (Joe Romano/WGN Radio)

The late Larry Lujack would have celebrated his 81st birthday over the weekend. Our very own Bob Sirott sat down with the legendary “Superjock” back in 2003 for an episode of “The Friday Night Show“. Bob played a few minutes of the interview with “Uncle Lar”, where Lujack talked about how he got started in radio, those who influenced his career, and how he felt about the city of Chicago.

You can watch the full video below: