Happy 85th Birthday, Ramsey Lewis!

American jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis in concert at a Chicago club, USA, circa 1975. (Photo by Don Paulsen/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Three-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master Ramsey Lewis joins Dean Richards (filling in for Bob Sirott) to talk about the live stream concerts he’s holding at the end of each month. The next show happens to coincide with his 85th birthday. Dean shares some memories of getting the chance to meet Ramsey, and they wrap the interview with a quick preview of the legendary pianist has planned for next week.

