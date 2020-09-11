Habits of happy marriages, according to happiness experts

Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. The couple is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the oldest married couple in the world, because of their combined ages. They have been married for 79 years. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Marianne Murciano joins Bob Sirott to talk about the habits of truly happy marriages and the focus on being together and staying happy together. Relationship experts say the way to a happy marriage is to prioritize the positive.

