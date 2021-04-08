Groundskeeper for the White Sox: The home opener is the most important day of the year

Bob Sirott
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 26: Chicago White Sox head groundskeeper Roger Bossard prepares to rake the infield after batting practice before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays on April 26, 2013 at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

White Sox fans missed a lot last year due to COVID-19 restrictions keeping them out of Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Abreu had an MVP season, Lucas Giolito threw a no-hitter, and the White Sox made the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. South Side supporters return to the ball park today, and (even with rain in the forecast) the team’s groundskeeper, Roger Bossard, couldn’t be more excited. He joined Bob Sirott and Dave Eanet to talk about his 50-plus years with the White Sox, his admiration for Tom Skilling, and even had tips on how to keep your lawn in All Star form.

Bob Sirott
Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
