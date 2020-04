A picture taken on August 28, 2019 shows the US multinational technology and Internet-related services company Google logo (top L), US online store application Amazon (top C), US online social media and social networking service, Facebook (top R) and US multinational technology company Apple logo application (down C) displayed on a tablet in Lille. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo credit should read DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Late last week, Apple and Google announced that they are getting together to build technology that enables public health agencies to write contact-tracing apps. Social media strategist, Scott Kleinberg, joined the Bob Sirott Show to explain how the two tech giants are putting aside their rivalry to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. They’re hoping they can do so without compromising user privacy. Scott also talks about Instagram’s new stickers and Facebook on quiet mode.