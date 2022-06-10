Marianne Murciano, Bob Sirott’s wife and founder of Savvy-Planet, joins Bob every Friday morning following the 8:30am newscast. This week she brought a special guest along with her: singer and actress (and high school classmate!) Gloria Estefan. Gloria talked about the new movie she’s starring in, ‘Father of the Bride,’ and discussed the representation of Latinos in movies and the first bilingual version of her Broadway musical: ‘On Your Feet’.

Share your own savvy tip: hello@savvy-planet.com. Follow Marianne on Twitter (@marimur), Instagram (@havanagirl) and on Facebook (SirottAndMurciano).