Giving Tuesday with Marquette Bank

Bob was joined by the first Vice President & Director of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment of Marquette Bank, Christie Cox. In honor of Giving Tuesday, they talked about Marquette Bank’s neighborhood commitment program. Christie shared the programs focus on shelter, hunger, education, health and wellness. Plus, she mentioned the partnership and mobile food pantries that Marquette Bank has been able to provide in the community.
