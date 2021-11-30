Giving Tuesday with Marquette Bank

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists in Poland used red paint to symbolize blood as they protested Tuesday against a government plan to register every pregnancy in a national database and as parliament prepares to debate a new proposal to further restrict abortion.

The activists fear the database will allow Poland's right-wing authorities to track whether pregnancies end in a birth and a create a possible tool for prosecutions. The health minister denied that recently, saying there is “no pregnancy register,” and the government was just making a routine shift from paper to digital files.