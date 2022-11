On Giving Tuesday, Daniel Loftus, president and CEO of PODER, joined Bob Sirott to explain the work of the 25-year-old immigrant and integration career center that serves recent arrivals as well as first and second generation Latino immigrants in the Chicago area. Loftus explains the primary goals of the organization, their four-phased approach, and the benefits of the program.

For more information, visit their website: PoderWorks.Org